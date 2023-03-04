The High Court has placed an interlocutory injunction on the use of a three-storey car park next to The Grand Oyeeman within the Airport City enclave.

The Land Division of the High Court presided over by Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni gave the order on February 27, 2023.

In a suit titled ‘Life Group of Companies Ltd. Vrs. Nowak Developments Limited and Lands Commission (Suit Number: LD/0715/2020), the plaintiff, Life Group of Companies Ltd. applied to the High Court for an interlocutory injunction on the 3-storey car park, and it’s surrounding land known as Plot 1A, located next to the Opeibea House.

The plaintiff also asked for a restraining order to be placed on “Nowak Developments Limited (owners and operators of the 3-storey car park) its assigns, heirs, successors or any persons claiming under or in trust for Nowak Developments Limited from operating or going onto the 3-storey car park and the surrounding land pending the final determination of the suit”.

Giving his ruling, Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni, indicated the willingness of the court to expedite the hearing of the matter.

Nowak Development Limited, the company operating the three-story car park is said to be owned by one Oko Nortei Omaboe, an astute businessman and son of the Late Nana Oyeeman Wereko Ampem II who is said to be the Director and sole shareholder.

The 3-story car park is primarily the parking lot patronized by occupants of both The Grand Oyeeman and Opeibea House.

This development could mean a lot of discomfort and stress for workers and patrons of businesses in and around the area as it will be closed to the public until the final determination of the substantive suit.