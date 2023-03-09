Members of Parliament who serve on the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament together with the Ministry of Defence and the Military High Command will next week Thursday pay a visit to the Ashaiman community where the military brutalised the residents.

Some soldiers were reported to have beaten some residents of Ashaiman on Tuesday after a soldier was allegedly killed in the area.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament, the Chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee, Ken Agyepong extended the condolence of the Committee to the family of the murdered soldier and also to the innocent people that were caught in the actions of the military.

“We met this afternoon in a closed-door meeting with the Ministry of Defence and the Military High Command, and we have agreed that we will visit Ashaiman on Thursday [March 16] to dialogue with the people as well as the Military High Command and in the meantime, we pleaded with the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman to stay calm, and we sympathize with him and the family of the victim and also to those innocent people that were caught up.

“In a situation like this, all we can say is that we need peace, and we cannot inflame passions by going there to make comments that will annoy factions and so our mission for going there is to make sure that we have peace in this country.”

Some military personnel invaded Ashaiman-Taifa and Tulaku on the dawn of March 7 in an attempt to arrest persons suspected of murdering a young military officer, Trooper Imoro Sherrif and ended up brutalizing people in the area and also arrested 184 persons, 150 of whom have been released as of March 9.