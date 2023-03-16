The family of slain soldier, Imoro Sherrif has been urged to remain calm and have faith in the state security system to bring about justice.

Imoro Sherrif was discovered dead with stab wounds at Ashaiman Taifa on Saturday, March 4.

Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul made the appeal when members of the defence and interior committees of Parliament paid a visit to the deceased’s family at Ashaiman Zongo Laka to express their condolences.

“Don’t take revenge as a family and people of Ashaiman. The gods of Ghana will answer you. I know that it is difficult for all of us, but God has a way of defending the defenceless and Ghana will defend this family and the people of Ashaiman and in doing that, we will do what is right in accordance with the law. We at the Ministry of Defence are there and will support you”, he assured.

The 22-year-old soldier with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) band in Sunyani in the Bono Region was stabbed to death by unknown attackers.

The soldier was said to be returning from his girlfriend’s house in Ashaiman-Taifa and heading toward his residence when the unfortunate incident occurred.

He has since been buried with persons believed to be his killers arrested.

The mother of the officer whose death triggered military brutalities in Ashaiman says she is devastated by the death of her son.

Afia Kyerah says she had no idea her son was visiting Ashaiman after taking a sick leave from his base in Sunyani in the Bono Region.

The death of Sherrif Imoro sparked the serious brutalization of residents of Ashaiman by the military on Tuesday, March 7.

Speaking to journalists, Afia Kyerah said justice should be served.

“Sherrif didn’t have any friends, he was always with me, some neighbours were always teasing me for turning him into a mummy’s boy. I had no idea he was coming to Ashaiman, I had no idea he will die like this, his death is so painful, I’m sad and devastated,” the mother said.