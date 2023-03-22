The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Central Region is lamenting difficulties in processing water.

It attributed the challenges to galamsey activities.

According to the company, the effect of galamsey has led to a lot of silt choking the sumps at its extraction points compelling it to shut down temporarily.

Speaking to Citi News after visiting the Sekeyere Hemang treatment plant with some students as part of the World Water Day celebration, the Central Regional Chief Manager of the GWCL, Eric Seth Atiapah indicated that there is the need to conscientize the general public and students on the need to preserve water bodies and conserve treated water.

Mr. Atiapah bemoaned the nearness of the operations of the illegal miners which he said drives up the cost of treatment.

“Galamsey miners have come so close to our extraction point and their activities are distracting our operations because they take so much water and release silt into our extraction point and when this happens, it always means that we shut down and desilt which takes a lot of time, and we are always unable to get water supplied to our consumers.”

“Currently, we are struggling with turbidity levels and the plant is finding it difficult to treat water for consumption because the plant was not designed to treat water with such high turbidity levels,” Mr. Atiapah further lamented.