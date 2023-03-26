US Vice-President Kamala Harris has arrived in Ghana as part of a nine-day trip to Africa.

The US Vice President will proceed to Tanzania and Zambia from Ghana.

She was welcomed by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The US expressed its interest in Africa when president Biden met African leaders during the US-Africa summit in December.

In the wake of growing influence from China and Russia on the continent, US secretary of state Anthony Blinken and First lady Jill Biden have all visited parts of Africa to depends ties.

The visit by the Vice President is intended to build on discussions from December’s summit.

She is expected to have economic discussions with President Akufo-Addo as Ghana seeks to restructure it’s foreign debt.