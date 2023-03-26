As part of the security arrangements in connection with the Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris’ official visit to Ghana, the Ghana Police Service has put in place traffic management arrangements in Accra and Cape Coast.

The arrangements will run between Sunday, March, 26, 2023 and Thursday, March 29, 2023.

There will be intermittent roadblocks along the Liberation Road from the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) traffic intersection, through Opeibia, up to the National Theatre between the hours of 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm on Sunday, the Police indicated in a statement.

Police in the statement added that there will once again be intermittent roadblocks from the National Theatre, through the AU Roundabout to the Jubilee House, and from the Jubilee House to the Emmanuel Eye Clinic area at Shiashie between the hours of 9:00 am to 9:00 pm,

“There will also be intermittent roadblocks from the Ako Adjei Interchange through to the Labone Secondary School area and along the John Evans Atta Mills High Street and on to the Bukom Boxing Arena.”

“On Tuesday, 28th March 2023, between the hours of 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, there will be intermittent roadblocks from the National Theatre, through the Ministries Traffic Intersection up to Castle Traffic Light at the Black Star Square.”

In Cape Coast, between midday to 6:00 pm, there will be intermittent roadblocks from the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium, through Bakano Road and Aminstimadzi Road to Omanhene’s Palace and from the Omanhene’s Place through Beach Road, up to the Cape Coast Castle.

On Wednesday, 29th March 2023, between the hours of 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, there will be intermittent roadblocks from the National Theatre through the Jubilee House along the Liberation Road, up to the Pawpaw Street area in East Legon.

“In light of the above traffic arrangements, motorists are kindly being asked to cooperate with the Police and advised to use alternative routes wherever possible, to ensure effective traffic management as we demonstrate our convivial hospitality in line with our tradition and culture towards our guests.

“We would also like to indicate that Police officers would be detailed along the roads mentioned and at other vantage points to assist the public during the entire period. We apologise to the public for any inconvenience caused by these arrangements,” police added in the statement.

The US Vice President’s trip comes as the administration seeks to bolster its relationships with African countries, as competitors like Russia and China have made inroads in the region.



Harris is scheduled to visit Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia on a historic trip, her first visit to the continent since becoming vice president. And it will be the first time a Black US vice president visits the region, amplifying Harris’ historic role and high-profile trip. The second gentleman Doug Emhoff will join her on the trip.