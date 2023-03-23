The Minority in Parliament says it will on Friday, March 24, vote against the new Ministers and deputies appointed by President Akufo-Addo.

The group says the house must unanimously reject the nominees despite the affinity to some of the nominees who are their colleague legislators to help the government cut down on its expenditure amid the current economic crisis.

Debating the report of the Appointments Committee on the Mministerial nominees, the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson outlined some basis for the group’s position.

“We stand with the people of Ghana, and we are urging our colleagues from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stand for Ghana and not to stand for their colleagues. Mr. Speaker, the nominees are our colleagues, but the principle is that it’s not about them, it’s about the republic of Ghana. They may be our colleagues and friends and relatives, but it’s not about them. I call on you to look them in their faces and vote against them for the republic of Ghana. For the future of our country,” he said.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu however appealed to the house to consider the approval of the nominees.

“I will just plead that we approve the ministers,” he appealed.

The Speaker, Alban Bagbin said the house will decide on the fate of the nominees on Friday.

Prior to the vetting of the newly nominated ministers on Monday, February 20, 2023, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) directed the Minority group not to approve them, describing their appointments as an insensitive move that would increase government’s expenditure in the midst of an economic mess.

The nominated ministers include the Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T Hammond as the Minister for Trade and Industry with the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah serving as his deputy.

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong was also appointed as the Minister for Food and Agriculture.

Stephen Asamoah Boateng was appointed as the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.