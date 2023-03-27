The management of 2M Express Company Limited has expressed its deepest sorrow over the crash that occurred on the Accra to Kumasi highway on Sunday, March 26, 2023, involving one of its vehicles and other commercial transport.

Nine persons perished in the accident which occurred close to Bunso junction on Sunday, March 26, 2023, while others are receiving treatment in a number of health facilities.

2M extended its condolences to the families of persons who lost their lives.

The company in a statement prayed for a speedy recovery for the injured persons and assured of its support to the victims and their families.

While the company says it is working with the police to handle the situation, the management, however, rejected claims that its driver caused the accident as being speculated.

“There are reports that a 2M Express bus was speeding and diverted to cause the accident, but this is a falsehood. The tracking system installed by the company to ensure the safety and security of its drivers and passengers shows that the 2M Express driver was travelling at 91km per hour, which indicates he was not at top speed.”

“Contrary to the false reports, the fatal crash, which occurred at 3:45 am, was as a result of a 14-seater GPRTU minibus, similar to 2M Express Toyota Hiace Bus, heading from Neoplan station in Kumasi to Accra which veered off the road into the lane of the 2M Express bus that was on its way to Kumasi from Accra,” the company explained.

2M Express further narrated that the GPRTU minibus driver’s vision was impeded by a cargo container that had derailed from a trailer truck from an earlier accident and had been left on the road, thus compelling the GPRTU driver to suddenly skid into the direction of the 2M Express bus “which was on its right lane at 91km per hour and not over speeding”.

“2M Express delivers very safe, comfortable, and convenient transport services with well-trained drivers and will never endanger the lives of its passengers.”

The company thus appealed to the general public not to panic as the company won’t compromise their safety and security on the road.

“2M Express is the most reliable transport service provider in Ghana today with a solid driving record of 5 years and 99.9999% safety ranking. With about 130 employees (mostly drivers), 2M transports about 1,500 people daily. The company has a strict recruitment process and hires the best drivers at all times. It also offers continuous training for the drivers periodically and guarantees a safe and comfortable travelling experience”.