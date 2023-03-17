The Youth Department of the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) church, Osu District, will organize a free health screening for residents in and around Osu on Saturday, March 18, 2023 to mark the church’s Global Youth Day event.

The Global Youth Day is a worldwide initiative by the SDA Church, to challenge young people to reach out to their communities and live out the sermon they preach. The youth are also expected to determine social intervention schemes that impact lives in the way Jesus did.

Residents of Osu Kinkawe and its environs, will receive free eye and general health screening, including BP, sugar levels, BMI, COVID-19 vaccination, among several others. The day which precedes World Oral Health Day, will see oral health care treatment for patrons and the distribution of oral hygiene and dental products to the children within the community.

The event is aimed at bringing together over 1000 community members living in Osu to be educated on the benefits of proper oral hygiene and, more importantly, their general health care and well-being.

“Health remains one of the key challenges for many people, and what matters to our neighbours is of great importance to us. This is what drives our keen interest in the general well-being of our community. Love is an action word, and our Global Youth Day initiatives such as the medical outreach, is one of the means through which we demonstrate the love of Christ to our neighbours and communities” – District Youth leader, Ebenezer Kwaku Aning stated.

The vision of GYD is to recapture the reality of Adventist youth as a global movement mobilized for service to God and man, contributing to the proclamation of the everlasting gospel and making disciples for God’s Kingdom. The theme for the 2023 Global Youth Day, “Love is a Verb”, encourages the youth of the church to demonstrate their love and care for our communities in practical and tangible ways.

The Osu District of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church comprise of three main congregations namely Bethel-Osu, Prince Emmanuel, and Day Spring.