A group calling itself Osu for Peace Progress and Unity Movement has described as unfortunate the decision by the Police Service to halt its planned protest scheduled for today, Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Three people are currently entangled in the Osu Chieftaincy dispute. The Judicial Committee of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs which is overseeing the matter has therefore restrained the three claimants of the Osu Kingship pending the final determination of the case.

The group which bemoans this brewing tension among the residents of Osu is accusing the government of infiltrating their traditional rulings hence the protest.

Addressing the media, an executive member of the group, Reginald Nii Lartey asked the government to stay back and leave the enstoolment of a king to the kingmakers of Osu.

“Osu is a place where there is peace. When you come to Osu you have the Castle, the Flagstaff House, all the ministries, Conference Centre, and Parliament House so Osu is so peaceful that these particular institutions that aid governance in this country are situated. So how could you then say that you are picking signals in Osu and that people of Osu cannot come out to demonstrate peacefully to tell you what they are going through.”

He said the government was interfering in the Osu Chieftaincy issue as it seemed to be on the side of one of the people entangled in the chieftaincy dispute.