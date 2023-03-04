Former President John Dramani Mahama has nothing better to offer Ghanaians, according to the Member of Parliament for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu.

Mr. Mahama at the launch of his campaign which took place at the Cedi Auditorium at the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho on Thursday said he is the only one capable of bringing the “badly-needed” change Ghana needs, considering that he has the needed experience. “Ghana needs experience and not experiment”, he said.

Reacting to this on The Big Issue on Saturday, the Tolon MP said Mr. Mahama is offering experience alright, only that there is nothing good about that experience.

“Indeed, it is about experience and not experiment. That is why we cannot give you another chance. We have had enough of your bad experience. What experience is he talking about now? Isn’t he the same person who took us through dumsor among others?”

“There is nothing Mahama did when in office that has impacted the social lives of people. Dr. Bawumia will be our flagbearer, no doubt about that. If they bring Mahama it will be an easy ride for us. John Mahama couldn’t pay the salaries of teachers for more than a year, couldn’t pay nurses and teachers allowances, took us through dumsor, there is nothing he can offer us.”

After losing the previous two elections in 2016 and 2020, John Mahama intends to run for president again in the 2024 polls.

The former President, however, is confident that he has what it takes to assist the nation out of its current economic crisis.