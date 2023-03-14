The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) says it has not launched any recruitment campaign for an alleged 2023 census.

It also said it has not also opened any special website for the alleged recruitment.

According to the Service, population and housing censuses are decennial, and are, therefore, conducted every ten years.

The GSS in a statement on March 14 said, “it has come to the attention of the Management of Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) that some unscrupulous persons have launched a fake portal captioned: “GHANA STATISTICAL SERVICE RECRUITMENT PORTAL 2023: Approved. Application portal For The Ghana Statistical Service Job Recruitment of new staff for the 2023 Census.”

“Members of the public are hereby informed that GSS HAS NOT launched any recruitment campaign for any 2023 Census. It is important to note that population and housing censuses are decennial, and are, therefore, conducted every ten years,” GSS stated in its statement.

The Service entreated the public to ignore the alleged recruitment portal misleading unsuspecting members of the public to pay recruitment fees.

“These unscrupulous individuals are reportedly promoting the said fake recruitment portal on social media and are misleading/enticing unsuspecting members of the public to pay recruitment fees to them,” GSS added in its statement said.

GSS further said, “we also wish to state unequivocally that Ghana Statistical Service HAS NOT authorised anyone or any agency to conduct any recruitment exercise on our behalf”.

GSS in its statement warned to deal ruthlessly with anyone who illegally uses the service’s name to embark on any fraudulent recruitment operations.

“Members of the public are hereby cautioned not to deal with anyone except the link provided above. Further, anyone caught in the illegal act of using the name of the Service for fraudulent recruitment operations will be handed over to the Ghana Police Service for prosecution. Members of the public are also urged to report any person who has collected moneys from them with the view to securing them jobs with GSS via the helplines and email address provided in this release,” GSS advised in its statement.

The Service said it has rather “opened a recruitment portal for an upcoming Integrated Business Establishment Survey (IBES) Phase 1 and the Ghana Living Standards Survey Round 8 (GLSS8) which can be accessed via the link: https://ibes2023.statsghhub.com/“.

