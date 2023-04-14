A group of African Americans currently on a visit to Ghana has entreated all blacks in the Diaspora to visit the continent at least once in their lifetime to learn about the historical, cultural and educational values of the motherland.

According to the group, “We need to teach our children to know about Africa and the historical and cultural connection between the continent and those of us in the Diaspora”.

The leader of the delegation, Ms Patricia Lawton, who is also the Chief Executive of Quansah Travel and Tours, a US-based tour operator, who facilitated the trip in partnership with Kaya Tours, a Ghanaian-based company and Bays Lodge Hotel said this on behalf of the group.

The US team was hosted by Bays Lodge Hotel located at the Nungua Police barrier and Kaya Tours to a special African Cultural Night, to showcase the cultural and creative talents which abound in Ghana. The group was thrilled by the great cultural performances which got the African Americans to take part in the cultural dance.

Ms Lawton, who was overwhelmed by the hospitality provided to them said the group decided to come to Ghana to reconnect with their roots and learn more about the continent.

She said the eight-member group has enjoyed every bit of their stay in Ghana and added, “The food is good, the hospitality is excellent, we like Ghana, and we will always come back to Ghana again and again”.

Ms Lawton said African Americans in the Diaspora are looking forward to working with our brothers and sisters in Ghana to ensure the speedy development of the country and support a prosperous Ghana.

Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey aka Abeiku Santana, the Chief Executive of Kaya Tours, commended the group for choosing Ghana and said his outfit will continue to liaise with other institutions to encourage more African Americans to visit historical and cultural sites in Ghana as well as other parts of the continent.

Among the performers were the Legon Palm Wine Band, Akwaaba Dance Ensemble, poetry recital by Nakeeyat Dramani, the winner of Talented Kids Seadon 10 hosted by TV3, and a vocal performance by her younger brother, Rahman Dramani, a finalist in Talented Kids Season 14, currently ongoing on TV3 as well as an act by Ama Ofosuwaa, a Freestyle poet.

There was also a fashion exhibition dubbed ‘Wear Ghana’ Each member of the group was decorated with a Kente sash with an inscription ‘Greetings from Ghana’.