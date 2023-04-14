As part of its annual Easter donation to the needy and the less privileged in Ghana and Africa as a whole, Will BCG Medical Supplies supported the Easter Orphan Project organised by the Citi FM Foundation with GH¢1,000.

Last year, families of fisher folks in the Shama District, benefited from a dinner get-together funded by Wills BCG. This put smiles on many faces.

“We supported this year’s Easter Orphan Project mainly to gain media and public recognition, which has been an element missing in our benevolent endeavours. We have once again achieved our mandate to give back to society in order to touch lives and get the sick, back on their feet,” the company noted.

Three different orphanages in Suhum, Kumasi and Tamale benefitted from assorted items and an amount of GH¢60,000 under the Easter Orphan Project.

Citi TV/Citi FM donated GH¢30,000 to the Baptist School Complex Orphanage (BASCO) at Trotor (near Suhum) in the Eastern Region, GH¢10,000 to the Tamale Children’s Home and GH¢20,000 to the King Jesus Charity Home in Kumasi.

The Citi FM Foundation has been donating to the Baptist School Complex Orphanage (BASCO) since 2005 and extended the annual act of kindness to the other two orphanages in the 2023 edition.