Sixteen students of Sefwi Bekwai Senior High School who were admitted at the Green Shield Hospital in Bekwai following the injuries they sustained during a rainstorm on Wednesday 29th March 2023 have all been discharged from the hospital.

15 girls and a boy sustained various degrees of injuries as the school’s canteen structure collapsed on them while taking their supper under it.

According to Dr. Kwame Afriyie, Medical Director of Green Shield Hospital where the students were rushed to for treatment, ten of the students were discharged the next day as their injuries were just minor ones.

However, the remaining six who were in critical condition were detained in the hospital until Friday 31st March 2023 when they were also discharged.

The Paramount Chief for Sefwi Bekwai Traditional Council Oyeadeyie Basape Kwadwo Armah III says his outfit has taken steps to foot the bills for the innocent students.

“Looking at how the roofing came off, we thank God that there weren’t any fatalities because it had the potential to cause some fatalities. When we visited them, the majority of the students sustained minor injuries. The traditional council has decided to foot some of the bills.”