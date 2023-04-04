There is uneasy calm in the National Democratic Congress in the Sunyani West Constituency, following the disqualification of two candidates from the party’s parliamentary race.

Ernest Ayesu, a mining engineer with Newmont Ghana Limited was purportedly disqualified on Tuesday afternoon after he was vetted on Monday evening.

In a vetting which was heavily witnessed by scores of party supporters, Mr Ayesu was lifted shoulder-high after what many described as an incredible performance.

But after the euphoria that surrounded his vetting, the Vetting Committee on Tuesday afternoon indicated that Mr Ayesu is unfit to contest in the primaries.

According to the Committee, Mr Ayesu has not lived in the Sunyani West Constituency for the required number of years, and therefore he cannot participate in the party’s upcoming primaries.

In a related development, another contender, Evelyn Akantoa was also reportedly disqualified following concerns about her membership in the NDC in addition to other allegations of falsified documents.

Her supporters have therefore vowed to employ all means to ensure that she gets back into the race.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Vetting Committee and Deputy National General Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Foyoo Gbande says neither Ayesu nor Evelyn Akantoa had been disqualified.

Speaking in an interview with the media on the back of the tension in the constituency, he explained that there is no substantive decision on Mr Ernest Ayesu and Evelyn Akantoah.

According to him, the candidates have temporarily been placed on hold awaiting a final determination of the issues surrounding their candidature.

Mr Gbande said the outstanding issues which came up in the course of the vetting will be addressed by the close of the day, Tuesday.