Caterers under the School Feeding Programme have disclosed that the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah shut them out of his office and rejected their petition when they went to picket at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council in the early hours of Monday, April 3.

According to the caterers, the decision to picket at the premises of the Ashanti Regional Minister’s office is a result of government’s failure to pay arrears owed them for several terms.

The group also called on government to as a matter of urgency increase the feeding fee per child from 97 pesewas to GH¢3.00.

A spokesperson for the Feeding Programme, Dorothy Sarpong said they had gone to the political head of the region to appeal for their arrears to be cleared only to be told they were making noise and asked to go away with their noise.

Narrating the incident to Umaru Sandu Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mrs. Sarpong said it was so disappointing that the Regional Minister could do that to them despite the problems the caterers go through to provide food to school children.

“To our surprise, the Regional Minister of Ashanti, Simon Osei Mensah threw us out and said we can’t come here with this noise, and added that you can’t go to your father to plead for help while shouting”.

“The women are crying, the women are angry, the women are having pressure, and they are owing their suppliers a lot, and you are telling us to go away with our noise and that you will not listen to us.”

The caterers last week threatened to withdraw their services over the government’s inability to pay more than three terms arrears owed them.