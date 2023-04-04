A disqualified National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate hopeful for Madina, Prince Moses Zakaria, says he will run as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections.

He made this statement after the NDC’s Greater Accra Regional Vetting Committee disqualified him.

According to Mr. Zakaria, the committee determined that he did not deserve to be a member of the party and thus disqualified him.

Speaking to the media, the disqualified parliamentary candidate aspirant stated that he is convinced that the MP for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, is behind his disqualification and that he will ensure that Mr. Sosu loses the seat in the next general elections.

“Our elders have allowed Sosu and some other executives to undertake several machinations against me in Madina. Unfortunately, I have been disqualified in a way that is unfair by the vetting committee. I am declaring my independent candidature immediately. I will ensure that Sosu does not go back to parliament”, a worried Zakaria vowed.

Meanwhile, the NDC’s Greater Accra Regional Branch has defended its decision to disqualify Prince Moses Zakaria.

The Vetting Committee disqualified the aspirant who is challenging incumbent MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu, after it was revealed that he served as General Secretary of the United Front Party (UFP).

Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, Greater Accra Regional Secretary, claims the party had no choice but to disqualify him.

“We are having challenges with his eligibility. He was a member of the UFP. He has also not fulfilled the four-year mandate requirement of the NDC constitution. Based on the guidelines that have been given to us, we had no option but to get him disqualified”, he explained.