The Electricity Company of Ghana Tema Region has disconnected power to a total of 310 customers for engaging in illegal connections and also piling up debt.

Engineers of ECG between March 20 to March 31 visited some 2,344 customers comprising individuals, small-scale and large-scale enterprises in the Tema operational area as part of its nationwide revenue mobilization drive to recover debts owed the company.

The Public Relations Officer of the power distribution company for the Tema Region, Sakyiwaa Mensah giving an update to Citi News on the mobilization exercise in the Tema region indicated that customers’ reluctance to give access to their metres to engineers of ECG continues to remain a major challenge in the mobilization exercise.

“310 of the customers have been disconnected from the national grid. These customers are made up of individuals, small-scale and large-scale organisations. Some are from illegal connections while some are debt issues,” she said.

“Some of the customers try to prevent us from accessing the meters. We would like to remind our customers that as much as possible the meters have to be made available to ECG staff whenever necessary,” she said.

In a related development, an aspiring assemblyman of the Mampong Electoral Area in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region has been detained by the Odumase-Krobo police for allegedly engaging in illegal power connection.

A team from the Power Distribution Company on Monday, March 27, 2023, disconnected the meter of Emmanuel Tetteh for by-passing.

Emmanuel Tetteh, a leading member of the NPP communications team in Lower Manya Krobo according to sources, illegally reconnected power to his sachet water factory located at Nuaso-Newtown following an earlier disconnection by the ECG team.

He also failed to report to the ECG district office after being summoned by the company.

He however illegally reconnected himself again leading to his arrest and detention yesterday April 4, when the team together with the police went to his area for monitoring.

Engineers from ECG detached the illegal meter from his facility and removed other cables linking power to his facility before escorting him into a pickup vehicle which then transported him to the police station.