A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has sued a former Minister of Science and Technology, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng following allegations the latter made against the former in the galamsey report authored in 2021.

Prof. Frimpong-Boateng in the galamsey report accused Mr. Otchere-Darko of interfering in the work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) which he (Prof. Frimpong-Boateng) chaired.

But in a legal suit filed at the High Court, Mr. Otchere-Darko is demanding a sum of GH¢10,000,000 from the former minister in damages.

Mr. Otchere-Darko also demands an apology and retraction from Prof. Frimpong-Boateng.

“An apology for and retraction of the words complained of and the particularized supra. A perpetual injunction restraining the defendant whether by himself, his servants, agents or assigns from repeating similar or other defamatory words against the plaintiff,” Mr. Otchere-Darko demanded as part of his reliefs.