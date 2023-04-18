The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has called on the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, to apologise to its members for claiming that traders exploit Ghanaians and have no moral right to complain about taxes.

In a strongly worded statement, GUTA described the Bekwai MP as arrogant, ignorant and disrespectful and reminded the MP that traders have no choice but to sell products at high prices due to the several taxes that have been introduced by the government.

Mr Osei-Owusu is reported to have said in an interview with Oyerepa TV that GUTA members “are always talking about taxes, and yet they are over-exploiting Ghanaians, and I’m saying this without fear.”

But GUTA in its response said its members are patriotic and honest and do not take advantage of their customers.

“We have listened to and read the unguarded statements made by no mean a person than the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament of the Republic of Ghana and demand an immediate retraction and unqualified apology to GUTA and all members of the business community.

“We condemn in no uncertain term the statements, and the sheer arrogance and complete ignorance exhibited on the genuine inputs GUTA made on those three taxes he mentioned.”

