The Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu has made a U-turn on his decision to endorse the interdiction of the headmaster of the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO) following reports that a toilet facility has been converted into a dormitory.

The immediate past Minority Leader after visiting the school and getting detailed information said the initial reports that a toilet facility has been converted into a dormitory are erroneous.

He added that if the facts had been made known to the relevant authorities, the headmaster and the senior housemaster would not have been interdicted because they did no wrong.

He further urged the media to be circumspect when reporting on such issues.

“My appeal to the media is to exercise circumspection in reporting historically accurate facts about Kabral and Gbanzaba dormitories. Much about what has been put out publicly is not entirely factual and accurate. If these facts were earlier made known to me and any other person in authority, you ought not to ask the headmaster to step aside when you have the full facts available to you”.

He advised, “We expect that we treat people serving this country in a manner that is fair and just. I will monitor the outcome of the investigations and the implementation of the committee’s report”.

The MP was earlier unhappy about toilet cubicles being converted into accommodation facilities for students at GHANASCO.

The former Minority Leader in an April 17 statement described the development as unfortunate and called for further investigations to ascertain the truth of the matter.

Videos of students of the school using the toilet cubicles as sleeping areas went viral over the weekend and caused public outrage.

It resulted in the Ghana Education Service (GES) indicting the headmaster of the school, Doughlas Haruna Yakubu who denied the reports and described it as mischievous and a deliberate misrepresentation of facts.