The Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has expressed grave concerns over a letter from the Presidency requesting Parliament not to transmit the Bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values to President Akufo-Addo for assent, describing it as a significant threat to Ghana’s democracy.

The Office of the President, in a letter dated March 18, 2024, urged Parliament to withhold sending the anti-LGBTQ+ bill to President Akufo-Addo for assent.

This decision, as stated by Nana Bediatuo Asante, the Secretary to the President, is based on the acknowledgement of two pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction before the Supreme Court.

Speaking to journalists, Haruna Iddrisu said the directive is a reflection of President Akufo-Addo’s quest to dominate other organs of government.

He called on the public and all other stakeholders to rally to prevent the president from overstepping his mandate.

“I am unable to sleep because this is a monumental threat to Ghana’s democracy and a monumental threat to Parliament as an institution. By Article 93, we are clothed with legislative authority and legislative mandate. This letter only reflects President Akufo-Addo’s quest for predominance over other organs of state and that is unacceptable and that must be fought by all persons who love democracy and who cherish the principles and values of the 1992 Constitution.

“The framers of our Constitution endowed Ghana with a separation of powers, the executive, the legislature, the judiciary, and a division of powers. It endowed us that Parliament shall be responsible for making laws and what powers does the president’s secretary have in writing to the Clerk of Parliament and not the president himself in writing directly to the Speaker of Parliament as is required by our standing order so that officially this can be read as communication from the president? So ideally, this paper means nothing and must be ignored by the clerk.”

