The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has directed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to furnish it with a load management timetable by April 2, 2024, amidst ongoing challenges with internet connectivity and disruptions in electricity supply experienced by Ghanaians.

Despite recent power interruptions, ECG has stated that there is currently no need for a load-shedding timetable.

However, the company has attributed the crisis to 630 overloaded transformers during peak hours, indicating that these transformers in its operational areas have exceeded their full capacity due to the rising electricity demand.

In a statement dated Monday, March 18, 2024, PURC mandated ECG to provide a detailed load management timetable to the commission by April 2, 2024.

The requirements included providing ratings and current loadings of the overloaded distribution transformers, GPS locations of all overloaded distribution transformers, ratings of new transformers to be installed at each location, timelines and duration for the installation of transformers, a load management timetable corresponding with the installation timelines, and evidence of dissemination of this information to consumers.

Click here to read the full statement by the PURC

