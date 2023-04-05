There is a charged atmosphere at the Ashanti Regional Office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) amidst heavy police deployment as persons aspiring to be the party’s parliamentary candidate for the 2024 election in the Asawase constituency, take their turn in the ongoing vetting process.

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, and his contender, Masawudu Mubarick have successfully gone through the vetting process and were given their numbers on the yet-to-be-printed ballot for the primaries.

Supporters of both aspirants thronged the vetting centre amidst chants in a contest that is attracting a lot of attention in the region.

The incumbent, Muntaka Mubarak after the vetting told journalists the support he received from the party supporters during and after the vetting is a sign of an endorsement of his retention as the MP for the area.

“You don’t get people to continue to support you after two decades of being a Member of Parliament and for people to continue to support me after two decades, then it means there is something that I am doing right, and I only thank Allah for all that he has done for me and I know Allah is not yet done with me.”

Supporters of Masawudu Mubarick also chanted “we need change” when they entered the premises.

Masawudu Mubarick insists he is the right person to bring the change party supporters are yearning for in the Asawase Constituency.