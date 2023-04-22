The JAS Foundation has donated some surgical equipment to the Weija Gbawe Municipal Hospital to aid in their operations.

The equipment includes surgical towels, masks, wheelchairs, head caps, suction tubes, surgical transporter, bed mat, C-section drape, urine drainage bag among others.

Speaking after the donation exercise, the founder of the foundation Jerry Ahmed Shaib indicated that the gesture is to help assist the hospital in its quest in providing quality healthcare.

“JAS foundation is a non-governmental agency to spear the welfare of the less privileged in the society. We are also interested in ensuring that people get the best healthcare. So we procured this, and we had some support from other agencies, and we decided to support this municipal hospital because we had some hints that require some of these for their own purposes and that’s why we have come here today to support them.”

Receiving the items, the Medical Superintendent for the hospital, Dr. David Kwabena Okoh said the equipment came at the right time.

“We have accepted and ensure that we will use it for its intended purpose. We believe that these items have come at a timely time. We have been struggling to get these medical and surgical items because of how difficult procuring these items has been. But we believe this will go a long way in improving the health delivery here”.

Jerry Ahmed Shaib who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) in collaboration with the Gbawe Kwatei Family will however embark on a health walk and free screening exercise on Monday, April 24, at the Waija-Gbawe constituency.

According to him, there would be free medical screening, registration, and renewals of National Health insurance to improve health awareness among residents of Weija-Gbawe and its environs.

“We are expecting to have a massive health walk on April 24. It will begin at 5 am at the forecourt of Gbawe Mantse. When we get back from the health walk, then we have a host of issues to deal with which are medical issues. There will be a host of activities including free eye screening and registration of persons without NHIS cards. So I am entreating everyone to join”.