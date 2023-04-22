The three-day outreach, organised by the Road 2 Jannah Foundation, dubbed Ramadan Community Outreach which commenced on Monday 17th April 2023, was climaxed on Wednesday 19th April, with an Iftar session with orphans at Rahma Home of Humanity in Alajo, a suburb of the Ayawaso Central Municipality in Accra.

Officials of the Road 2 Jannah Foundation were at the Weija Leprosarium and Abossey Okai Zongo on Tuesday 18th April 2023 on day 2 of the outreach.

On day three, they visited orphans of the Rahma Humanity Home where they were welcomed by Sheikh Yussif, the proprietor and the kids amidst praises and singing.

After a brief drama and Qur’an recitation by the orphans, a cake of appreciation was cut to break the fast with lots of non-acidic fruits.

They were also served varieties of meals to understand better how Iftar session is held on a large scale.

Joy was written all over the faces of management and kids of the Rahma Humanity Home as items such as bags of rice, cartons of milk, packs of brown sugar, packs of bottled water and carbonated drinks, cooking oil, boxes of Lipton, clothes, shoes and sandals were presented to the home.

In his appreciation speech, the proprietor of Rahma Humanity Home, Sheikh Yussif, passionately made an appeal to cooperate organizations, benevolent donors and individuals to support Road 2 Jannah Foundation’s initiatives of such magnitude.

The Director of Weija Leprosarium, Rev. FR Andrew Campbell on his part, commended Road 2 Jannah Foundation to continue with the good work and appreciated the fact that Road 2 Jannah Foundation, comprising a lot of youth, has seen the need to give back to society and called on others to emulate the gesture.

Road 2 Jannah Foundation has also appreciated KGL Foundation for supporting this year’s outreach and hoping for more collaboration.