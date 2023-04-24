Rockstar Kuami Eugene was in high spirits at this year’s New Fadama SallaFest concert on April 22.

The annual event, organized by Baba Sadiq and Lynx Entertainment, climaxes the Eid ul Fitr celebration.

Kuami Eugene made a magnificent entry with his ‘Fadama Boy’ anthem, attracting cheers from the mammoth crowd.

After performing a set of hit tracks, the 2022 BMI award-winner introduced four new artistes on the Lynx Entertainment label.

Maya Blu, DSL, Kasar and st. Lennon took turns to perform before Kuami Eugene invited guest artistes to mount the stage.

Malcom Nuna, Yaw Tog, Mr. Drew, Larruso and Lasmid joined the Lynx Entertainment signee one after another.

The crowd at New Fadama got more excited when Kuami Eugene introduced Shatta Wale on the night.

Before wrapping up his performance, the leader of the Shatta Movement thanked Baba Sadiq, Kuami Eugene and Lynx Entertainment for putting together a great show.