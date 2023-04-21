The Greater Accra Regional Minister who is also the Chairman of the Regional Security Council, Henry Quartey, has directed the Divisional and District Commanders of Police to liaise with the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDCEs) in ensuring compliance with the ban on drumming and noise making.

This comes after the Ga Traditional Council announced the ban on noise-making and drumming effective May 15, as part of the annual Homowo festival celebrations.

Speaking at the Ga Mantse palace, Mr. Quartey says the directive must be fully adhered to by all and sundry in the capital.

“I will hereby direct that with immediate effect, you will instruct your Divisional and District Commanders of Police to work with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDCEs) to ensure strict adherence to the ban on drumming and noise making. There will be no exception, no police officer or any member of the security agency is supposed to flout this. Ban on drumming means ban on drumming. The MMDCEs are hereby directed to go back to their respective Assemblies and go to MESEC, DISEC, REGSEC meetings and invite all the faith-based groups in your Assemblies and communicate the directive to them,” he noted.

He also denied claims of offering portions of the Agbogbloshie land to the government for the housing project for head potters and threatened a defamation suit in demand for GH¢4 million.

“I’m giving a one-week ultimatum to persons accusing me of selling portions of the reclaimed Agbogbloshie lands to retract that statement, otherwise I will take legal action against them and demand GH¢4 million for defaming me,” Greater Accra Regional Minister warned.

Moreover, the Ga Traditional Council has set up a taskforce to collaborate with the police and other security agencies to prosecute offenders of the ban on drumming and noise-making

The council on Thursday announced that this year’s ban on noise-making will be from May 15 to June 15 as part of activities to mark the 2023 edition of the Homowo festival

Addressing the media on behalf of the Ga Mantse, Public Relations Officer of Ga Traditional Council Nii Lartey Anum Tetteh entreated the public and all stakeholders to ensure strict compliance with Ga traditions and customs

“We call on the public to comply with the Ga traditions and customs,” the Public Relations Officer of Ga Traditional Council said.