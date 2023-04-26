Global betting company 1xBet tells about the battle for the English football crown, which will be held on April 26.

What are they fighting for?

Day X has come: on April 26, the entire football world will follow the struggle at the Etihad Stadium, which may decide the fight for the main English title outcome. The most reliable championship plan for Arsenal and Manchester City looks the same: in the Premier League remaining matches, both teams need only victories, including face-to-face meetings.

Arsenal

Arsenal fans have been waiting for their feast for 19 years: the last time the Gunners won the championship was in the 2003/2004 season. During this time, a whole generation of fans grew up, nourished by the ashes of great victories and uploaded to YouTube video memory of the Arsene Wenger and Thierry Henry glory days.

Head coach Mikel Arteta can be proud of taking on a team of blind kittens and turning them into a formidable trophy contender. Arsenal has won 24 out of 32 matches this season, including 11 away triumphs. Arteta found the perfect balance in attack, with a special chemistry between Trossard, Saka, Odegaard and Martinelli. Also, there is Gabi Jesus, who has healed his injury and started to score regularly again, and the all-rounder Alex Zinchenko, both came from Man City before the season’s start and brought the mentality of champions with them. If Arsenal lifts the coveted trophy over their heads, the Citizens manager Pep Guardiola will probably think that agreeing to transfer the pair was a terrible mistake. Having sold technology to competitors, he received glass beads in return.

Alas, Arsenal lacks stability this spring. The team lost important points in three games in a row, with the Gunners leading 2-0 in two. And there was also a relegation from the Europa League and all cup struggles. In general, March and April were not the best for Arsenal, but no one can forever be weak.

The famous Puma bench jacket worn by Arsene Wenger hangs in the Londoners’ club museum. We assume Mikel Arteta would love to try it on and update his Instagram profile. But for this photo shoot, his team needs to outdo themselves.

Manchester City

City looks like a goal-scoring machine before the most crucial season’s matches, but remember that the Citizens have a hectic schedule. In addition to the Premier League, they are fighting for victory in the FA Cup and the Champions League. In the European main club tournament, the team advanced to the semi-finals, beating Bayern with a total score of 4-1, and in the cup semi-finals meeting, they did not notice Sheffield (3:0). Guardiola often talks about his guys being exhausted and drained, but the last time Manchester lost points in the championship was on February 18. Now City picked up cruising speed and managed to close the gap to Arsenal to 5 points with two games in hand.

The key to success is the brilliant game of De Bruyne and Haaland, the best assistant (15 assists) and the best scorer (32 goals). The Norwegian striker is on track for the Premier League goals record, and De Bruyne has already broken his own record for assists in a season in all tournaments.

Each Citizens line looks complete and solid, and the formation with four central defenders is reliable. Guardiola’s team plays very well at its stadium: this season in the Premier League, the team lost only 1 game out of 15 at home. Another home match ended in a draw.

The stakes are as high as possible, as are the odds from the reliable bookmaker 1xBet. This battle will be not only a leaders’ clash but also a meeting between a student and a teacher, in which you can bet on your favorite.

You can bet on Manchester City vs Arsenal here: http://1xplayers.com/MMnxmXWt