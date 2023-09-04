Before the Ghanaian championship new football season start, Legon Cities, the global betting company 1xBet official partner, signed a contract with an experienced coach Paa Kwesi Fabin.

The agreement between the 64-year-old specialist and The Royals is for two years. The club’s management and fans hope the new manager will return the team to the top group after finishing 9th last season.

Paa Kwesi Fabin previously coached Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, Inter Allies, Hearts of Lions, and Aduana Stars. Paa Kwesi Fabin is also known for his youth work – he led the Ghana youth team, as well as the Uganda U-17 and U-20 national teams.

Paa Kwesi Fabin looks to the future with optimism: “I felt compelled to come and help and take the team to the level that they want it to be. I like challenges like this and with all the cooperation from the management members and technical staff we will be able to achieve our goals,” said the coach.

At a press conference, Paa Kwesi Fabin said that after leaving Aduana Stars, he wanted to take a break and found a football academy, but the promising Legon Cities project convinced him. The specialist understands that he needs to unleash his young players’ potential to create a competitive team.

The manager expects to show good results with The Royals: “‎The aim is to improve upon the team. Legon Cities finished 9th last season and we want to improve on that in the upcoming season‎,” said Paa Kwesi Fabin.

