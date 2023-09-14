Legon Cities, a team in the Ghana Premier League, has sadly reported the passing of their goalkeeper, Sylvester Sackey.

This 26-year-old athlete succumbed to illness and was rushed to Elubo Hospital, where he died.

In an official statement released on Tuesday, the club expressed their deep sorrow, saying, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our valued goalkeeper, Sylvester Sackey. “Sylvester has been an integral part of our team for the past four seasons, serving as our primary goalkeeper for much of the last two seasons. His loss is a significant and devastating blow to everyone associated with the club. Our thoughts and hearts go out to his grieving family during this incredibly challenging time.”

The club has been in contact with the family and will disclose their plans after further communication with them.

The news of Sylvester Sackey’s passing has prompted tributes from various quarters, including the Ghana Football Association, Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, and the wider sports community, all mourning the loss of the talented goalkeeper.