Real wants revenge

In the 2023/2024 season, Real Madrid has only one defeat in all competitions. On September 24, the royal club lost with a 1-3 score in the match against Atletico, so they are highly motivated to take revenge. But another background of that autumn game is also important.

Los Merengues’ coach, Carlo Ancelotti, admitted the defeat to Atletico Madrid taught them a lot. Specifically, it concerns the reliability in their penalty area. When Atlético destroyed Real’s defense in the last derby, it looked like a consequence of the royal club’s terrible personnel problems. Back in August, Ancelotti was left without main goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and key defender Éder Militão – they were seriously injured.

However, Real would not be Real if they forgot about their champion spirit. Just like Carlo Ancelotti would not be one of the best coaches ever if he did not know how to find a way out of a difficult situation. Real Madrid is still without Courtois and Militão, but after the derby defeat, the team conceded only 5 times in the next 13 La Liga rounds. Such statistics are no less impressive than Jude Bellingham’s leadership in the scoring race with 13 goals.

Atlético strives for a trophy

After a spectacular 3-4 defeat to Girona, Atlético is 10 points behind first place in La Liga – meaning Diego Simeone’s squad can forget about their title ambitions until next season. Atlético’s chances in the Champions League are slim, and Los Colchoneros are just beginning their journey in the Copa del Rey.

The last time the club won the Spanish Super Cup was back in 2014 – then the trophy was still played in a 2-team format, and the victory was achieved in matches against Real Madrid (1-1, 1-0). Moreover, after 2021, Atlético has not won a single title. It is a big pause for the club’s ambitions in the Diego Simeone era, and the squad is determined to end their trophy drought.

The team’s current condition does not inspire optimism – as does the 4 goals conceded from Girona. Fans’ hopes are tied to the Madrid giants’ head-to-head meetings results: if we consider only regular time, Atlético has not lost to Real Madrid in the last three matches.

What to expect?

Real Madrid will unlikely allow Antoine Griezmann and Álvaro Morata to repeat their September trick and completely dominate at their goal. In turn, Atlético knows how to stop Jude Bellingham. The current statistics of Rodrygo, Vinícius, and Joselu are far from those of Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo in their best times. By the way, the French and the Portuguese may well come to the stadium on January 10 – the game will be held in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The Madrid derby is sure to be a closely contested match. The last 4 struggles between Real and Atlético in a one-game playoff format ended in draws in regular time in a penalty shootout.

