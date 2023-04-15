The National Communications Authority (NCA) has directed telecom operators to ensure that all SIMs disconnected in compliance with the March 31, 2023, deadline are removed from SIM registration databases and reflected in the Central SIM Register by Monday, April 17, 2023.

The NCA’s directive, which provides clarity on earlier directives dated 6th April 2023, 11th April 2023, and 20th March 2023, stipulates that this should include SIMs that remain blocked in compliance with the Communication Minister’s directive on 30th November 2022.

Telecom operators have also been instructed to provide in writing to the NCA by Tuesday, 18th April 2023, the total number of SIMs disconnected in compliance with the directive.

Furthermore, the NCA has directed that “all SIMs registered after the limit of ten (10) must be removed from SIM registration databases and deactivated, with the same reflected in the Central SIM Register by Monday, 17th April 2023.”

The NCA has stressed that non-compliance with these directives would be in violation of Regulations 1 of the Subscriber Identity Module Registration Regulations, 2011.

“We count on your usual cooperation,” the NCA added.