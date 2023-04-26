The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has signed Game Park Limited as a Third Party Collaborator. Game Park Limited has therefore been licensed to operate a lottery in Ghana.

The governing Board of NLA issued the license to Game Park Limited on Wednesday, 26th April 2023, at a brief ceremony in Accra.

A statement by the NLA disclosed that Supreme Ventures Limited, a premier gaming and entertainment provider in Jamaica and the Caribbean, is the Technical Service Provider of Game Park Limited.

According to the NLA, Supreme Ventures Limited has been listed on the Jamaican Stock Exchange since 2006. It has provided exciting game products and solutions to the market through its extensive distribution network for over 20 years.

“The National Lottery Authority is excited to partner with Game Park Limited to introduce innovative and exciting games for its patrons while increasing its revenue. In addition, Game Park Limited offers great business opportunities through its operations for agents nationwide.”

Present at the signing ceremony was the Chairman of the NLA Governing Board, His Eminence. Torgbui Francis Nyonyo, the Director General of the NLA, Mr Samuel Awuku, several Board Members and Management of the Authority.

The Executive Director of Game Park Limited, Madam Bibi Bright and the Chairman of Supreme Ventures Limited, Mr Gary Peart, were also present.

Game Park Limited will, in the coming days, launch its game to begin its operations.