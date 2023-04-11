Some disgruntled members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) within the Oforikrom constituency of the Ashanti Region are calling for the disqualification of an aspirant in the upcoming parliamentary primaries, as they have accused him of forgery and impersonation.

In a document cited by Citi News, the aggrieved NDC members have also petitioned the Appeals Committee of the National Executive Committee over the matter after the Ashanti regional vetting committee threw out their initial petition.

On April 4, 2023, the petitioners led by Hopeson Keku, a former NDC Ashanti Regional Treasurer, were called on by the Ashanti Regional Vetting Committee.

The petitioners allege that the aspirant, Anwel Sadat Ahmed forged documents and had presented another party member’s number as his.

The petition was however dismissed as the party says the guidelines for the elections state that one is eligible to contest in any constituency provided he or she has been a party member for at least four years.

Unsatisfied with the decision, the aggrieved members took the matter to the NDC’s Appeals Committee

“Firstly, the Ashanti Regional Vetting Committee requested the petitioners provide the nomination forms of Mr. Sadat Anwel Ahmed. The petitioners led by Hon. Hopeson Keku proffered a soft copy to the committee since the said nomination form was already before the committee, hence they could easily cross-check and verify if the petitioners’ soft copy corresponded with what was before them. However, the vetting committee refused to look at the evidence provided by the petitioners. Secondly, the vetting committee stated that they will not peruse the evidence at hand since same was not served on Mr. Sadat Anwel Ahmed who was petitioned against. This stance taken by the vetting committee is quite puzzling since the known procedure in petitions such as this is that, the individual who is petitioned against is informed about the content of the petition against him and given the opportunity to respond to same. Thirdly, the vetting committee members had already taken a stance not to disqualify any potential candidate regardless of the circumstances by openly declaring that they were not there to disqualify any potential candidate”.

The aggrieved members are alleging that the said aspirant is not eligible to contest in the primaries hence should be shown the exit.

One of the petitioners, Joseph Damson tells Citi News they want the appeals committee to critically consider the concerns they are raising.

Joseph Damson tells Citi News they have also vowed to take legal action against the aspirant if he is not disqualified by the party.

“We will proceed to court if the appeals committee does not look at the merit of our issue”.

The aspirant, Anwel Sadat Ahmed has however rubbished the allegations.

“If a member has been in the party for more than four years, he’s allowed to contest. So even if you’re in the United States, and you’ve been in the party for more than four years, and you’ve paid your dues and your dues are up-to-date, you’re allowed to contest. I was already in Oforikrom before I went to Asokwa. I voted in Oforikrom in 2016 before I even transferred my vote in 2019 to Asokwa to contest as the Parliamentary candidate. So even if there’s an error that I used my party ID from KNUST, I can still clear it. Even when we got to the vetting room, they said that if there are errors, they can be cleared. So I was allowed and even guided. The one who submitted the petition was even there”.

During Citi News’ visit to the Ashanti regional office of the National Democratic Congress, officials stressed that the vetting committee did due diligence and as such, the said aspirant is a member in good standing eligible to contest and as such, the allegations against him have no basis.