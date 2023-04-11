A pharmaceutical company in Ghana, Bliss GVS Pharma has donated antimalarials and other essential medicines to the Ho Teaching Hospital worth GH¢100,000.

The donation was given in order to aid the hospital’s initiatives to combat malaria in the country.

Bliss GVS Pharma representative Mr. Kwame Kumi made the donation on behalf of the company.

He said that the company is dedicated to enhancing healthcare with high-quality medications and is honoured to support the fight against malaria in Ghana.

Mr. Kwame Kumi added that the company is also involved in the distribution of medicines and other essential health products in Ghana and other African countries.

Mr. Wisdom Adzaku, Pharmacy Manager, Internal Medicine SubBMC, Ho Teaching Hospital, received the donation on behalf of the hospital. He expressed gratitude to Bliss GVS Pharma for the gesture and said it will greatly help the hospital in providing quality healthcare to the people of the Volta Region in Ghana.

Malaria is a major public health challenge in Ghana, with approximately 10 million cases reported each year. HO Teaching Hospital is one of the major healthcare facilities in the Volta region and provides medical services to a population of over 2 million people. “Medicine donations will help in the fight against malaria and other diseases”, he added.

Additionally, Mr. Wisdom Adzaku assured that the drugs provided would be given to those in need so that they could get access to quality medicines easily.

The donation included artemisinin-based combinations like the LONART range, P-ALAXIN, and GSUNATE.

With the “ACT FOR AFRICA” campaign, Bliss GVS Pharma Ghana is influencing the Ghanaian health sector and its residents by providing them with pertinent health information, education, and easy access to medication.

Dr. John Tampouri (CEO of Ho Teaching Hospital), Mr George Tetteh (Director of Administration), Mr Hanson Torde (Hospital Administrator, Internal Medicine SubBMC), Dr John Korbuvi (Director of Pharmacy), Mr Wisdom Adzaku (Pharmacy Manager, Internal Medicine SubBMC) and other hospital staff graced the donation with their presence.

In this regard, to educate the students on personal hygiene and malaria prevention, the company also held a health lecture at the Ho Nurses Training College. The company’s major goal is to transform people’s lives, have an impact on society, and raise Ghanaians’ standards of living.