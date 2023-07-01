Foam products manufacturer, Latex Foam, has donated 50 mattresses worth GH₵62,250 to the Ho Teaching Hospital in response to a request by the hospital to enable them to expand admission in the health facility.

The donation was made at a brief ceremony in Accra.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Latex Foam, Gifty Ekeocha Appiah, said the request of the hospital was in alignment with their corporate social responsibility (CSR) goals, and that they were happy to be able to help the hospital enhance its services.

“We are presenting 50 pieces of medium-high-density mattresses to the hospital upon a request they brought to us,” she said. “We have a CSR agenda that borders on health and other social lines, so we thought it wise to do this to help the region.”

“We know that the teaching hospital has been upgraded recently, so we are glad that we are able to support them to alleviate the pressures on them,” she stated.

Head of Internal Medicine Sub Budget Management Centre at the Ho Teaching Hospital, Yaw Asante Awuku, commended Latex Foam for coming to their aid, and urged other well-meaning individuals and organizations to support the hospital with similar items to improve its services.

“We are really grateful that they responded promptly to our request,” he said. “We requested for some mattresses so that we can expand patient care and admission. This will enable us to take care of more people.”

“The Ho Teaching Hospital is the only hospital serving the Volta Region, the Oti Region, and part of the Eastern Region, and there is a lot of pressure on it. There is a need for expansion, so this will go a long way to support patient care at the hospital,” he said.

He also used the opportunity to call on other organizations to come to the aid of the hospital.