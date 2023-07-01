It’s the end of the road for energetic Kleos as he has been evicted from the 5th edition of Citi TV/Citi FM’s music reality show, Voice Factory.

He is the first person to have been kicked out of the Voice Factory since the captivating show began three weeks ago.

He got the least votes compared to the other contestants in the competition.

His eviction was announced by the host, Lourdes Alexandra Oppong, during the third live show today, Saturday, July 1, 2023.

Rigwello who also got fewer votes and was supposed to be evicted was, however, saved by the judges –Abiana, Fred Kyei-Mensah and Edinam Bright-Davies.

Rigwello received the golden mic when the show began on 17th June 2023.

Rigwell Ofori, popularly known as Rigwello, is a songwriter, musician, and singer who is currently a student at the University of Ghana.

He traces his roots to the western side of Ghana, Takoradi.

Kleos, born Henry Acquah, has a Business Administration degree from the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

Ten contestants are currently in the competition, all eyeing the GH¢20,000 ultimate prize and the opportunities that come with being the winner of Voice Factory season 5.

The contestants are Titi, Ernest, Jerry EL, Seyiram, Cielobee, AG Wilson, Princess, Bella, Manuel, and Rigwello.

About Voice Factory

Voice Factory aims to transform the musical careers of talented contestants who have been carefully selected from various parts of the country.

These contestants showcase their vocal abilities and compete against each other for the ultimate prize of GH¢20,000 and the chance to become Ghana’s next music star.

Sponsors and supporters

The Voice Factory Season 5 is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Ebony Condoms, Nalo Solutions, Eddys Pizza, McBerry Twist Cupcake and Koppan Hospitality.

It is also supported by LEENASH Beauty Parlour, Alisa Hotel and Makeup Ghana.