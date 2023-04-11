The National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye has endorsed the controversial comments made by the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong.

This comes hours after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) issued a statement to support the utterances of the under-fire Agric Minister.

Bryan Acheampong on Saturday during the NPP’s Mega Arise & Build Unity Walk at Kwahu-Mpraeso said that the NPP will not hand over power to the NDC in the 2024 elections.

He further said in his statement that the NPP will use every means to retain power.

Despite public backlash, the NPP has declared its stance in favour of the MP stating that the NDC has misinterpreted Mr. Bryan’s statement.

In a Facebook post, Henry Nana Boakye said the call from Acheampong “is important when the former President John Dramani Mahama is on record to have recklessly stated on various platforms that the NDC was born out of revolution therefore no one can unleash violence better than the NDC political party for that matter 2024 elections is a do-or-die affair”.

The NPP National Organizer further said, “It’s a good call when the National Chairman of the NDC Asiedu Nketiah has also stated that even if 2024 election will cost the NDC to sacrifice blood, they will do it”.

Henry Nana Boakye believes that the comment by his colleague “Bryan Acheampong is premised on the turn around of the economy, fallen prices of fuel and the stabilisation of the Cedi. There is absolutely nothing untoward about his comments. The NPP fully endorses and supports his comments.”

However, the minority has described the comments by Mr. Acheampong as treasonable and called for his immediate arrest.

The opposition NDC has gone further to petition the IGP to investigate and subsequently prosecute Bryan Acheampong.