The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, says the former Minister of Science, Environment, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, should be invited by the Police CID following allegations he made in his galamsey report.

The former Chairman of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining in a 37-page document accused government officials of engaging in galamsey or interfering in his work

Speaking on the Point of View on Citi TV with Bernard Avle, the lawmaker suggested that the former Minister should be called for questioning.

“Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng should be invited to speak to the document. Government has sort of watered down the document claiming that it’s not official and all that, so he has to be invited. In any case, he has to be heard,” the MP opined.

He said National Democratic Congress (NDC) members who were equally indicted in the report should be investigated as well.

“If anybody in my party is found to be culpable why not? They should be investigated. In any case, if you say NDC members who are you specifically talking about? If you say a deputy minister under the NDC administration who exactly are you referring to? Even the innuendo is not qualified enough, it’s just an innuendo. You haven’t said anything. He could have been more specific, he could have given better and further particulars,” he asserted.

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor on April 25 petitioned the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to probe the damning report on galamsey in Ghana authored by Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng.

The petition was presented to CHRAJ through the MP’s lawyer, Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo Esq.

Despite the fact that the presidency and persons accused in the report have discredited the report, the legislator believes there must be a thorough probe into the allegations.

CHRAJ has stated that it will assess the complaint filed by Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

CHRAJ Commissioner, Joseph Whittal, speaking to Citi News said various procedures will be initiated before a full-scale inquiry begins.