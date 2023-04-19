The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), together with the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), and others have endorsed Propak Ghana, the largest packaging, printing, plastics, and food processing portfolio exhibition in Accra.

‘Propak Ghana’ exhibition, which is expected to welcome more than 100 brands and 2,500 visitors, will take place at the Grand Arena, ICC, from June 6–8, 2023.

Commenting on the endorsement, Jamie Pearson, Marketing Director of Afrocet Montgomery said “AGI has fully endorsed the event and will be present for the opening ceremony. The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) has also endorsed the event and is supporting trade delegations from across the wider West African region that will see a comprehensive buyers-program for those in the F&B and FMCG industries who are in need of an upgrade or new technology in their supply chains and factories”.

On top of these three industry partners, endorsement has been confirmed from the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), the Institute of Packaging Ghana (IOPG), and the Ghana Printers and Papers Converters Association (GPPCA), among many others.

Speaking on the upcoming exhibition, Jamie Pearson noted that running alongside the exhibition booths and product showcases will be an industry-leading conference program that will provide insights, explanations, and thoughts on the trends and pertinent topics faced by the industry today.

“Apart from the exhibition, we will have sessions on the circular economy, sustainability, and financing options for SME and multinational companies, among others. In total, more than 40 speakers are expected, and the full three-day program will be announced in the coming weeks”.

According to the Organisers of the exhibition, the countries that this program will focus on are Togo, Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, and Senegal. Alongside this, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) will be present with an investment hub ready to meet international companies looking to establish a foothold in the Ghanaian market. All these will add to the offerings available at Propak Ghana.

Local companies including Jaykay Group, Docutech, Kane-Em Industries, ePac Flexible Packaging, Finepack, and Sai Commodities, among others, already booked and ready to showcase their products to the target audience that will be in attendance. From the perspective of an international audience, Expo Austria and EECA Egypt have confirmed pavilions, and there will be group delegations from China, India, and South Africa among a total of 15 countries currently represented, with many more in the pipeline.

With 75% of the exhibition floor already booked, don’t delay and get in touch with the organisers today to find out how you could showcase your business at the newest platform for the industry. Contact the team today or stay up to date with all the latest developments about the event and sign up for the newsletter today.

For further details, visit the website, www.propakwestafrica.com or contact Jamie Pearson (Marketing Director of Afrocet Montgomery) on Jamie.pearson@montgomerygroup.com or +44 207 886 3046.