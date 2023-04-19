The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of McDan Group, Daniel McKorley has donated over 6,000 bags of rice and assorted drinks to thirty (30) communities in the Northern Region ahead of this year’s Ramadan festivities.

The gesture is to assist residents celebrate the Ramadan festival.

Giving out the items, Daniel McKorley averred that McDan Group which has become one of Ghana’s leading conglomerates and an integral part of the communities in which they operate places a greater emphasis on the annual Ramadan initiatives.

According to him, the McDan Group believes they have a responsibility to the communities to offer support wherever and whenever possible, and Ramadan is the ideal time of year for them to demonstrate their commitment to this responsibility.

He said; “These gestures are always incredibly rewarding, and a source of great pride to the Group.”