Sudan’s army has said it will continue operations against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RFS) in the capital, Khartoum, despite a 72-hour ceasefire call from the rival forces, according to a military statement reported by several news sites, including Saudi-owned Al Arabiya.

The army said it had launched “intensive strikes” on Friday against RFS, noting that the operations would continue across Khartoum, Sudanese news outlet al-Mashhad al-Sudani reports.

It said thousands of soldiers have been deployed to undertake the “combing operations” in the capital.

On Friday morning, the army was tweeting clips of its troops on the streets of the city.

Sudan News website said violent clashes continued in Omdurman, in the west of Khartoum, with “heavy weapons”.

Ahmed Mamoun, a Khartoum resident, posted footage and photos

of soldiers patrolling several streets in the capital.

Sounds of gunfire were reported in Khartoum in the early hours of Friday, with the RSF accusing the army of staging a “sweeping attack” on the capital.