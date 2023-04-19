Insurance group Hollard Ghana has rewarded the overall best-graduating student, Seidu Joshua Adams from the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), with the Hollard Prize at the school’s just-ended 7th congregation in Sunyani.

Seidu Joshua Adams, the recipient of the prize, received a laptop, a cash prize, and a citation from Hollard for graduating with a GPA of 3.4 in Actuarial Science from the Department of Mathematics. The Hollard Prize is awarded under the school’s Hollard X Academia partnership with the insurance group to enable the better futures of students by supporting their career development.

The Presentation

Reese Mensah-Daniels, Head, Regional Operations and Regional Markets, gave the presentation with assistance from Eric Adu-Gyamfi, Manager of the Hollard Insurance Sunyani branch, and Prof. Samuel Fosu Gyasi, Dean of the School of Sciences.

Speaking on the Hollard Prize, which is awarded to valedictorians in Hollard x Academia partner schools, Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, said the scheme aligns to the insurance giant’s purpose to enable more people to create and secure a better future, starting with young people.

“We are super proud of Joshua for chalking this great feat. We share in his joy at emerging the best student in his year group after steady academic progress. With the Hollard Prize, we reward top-performing students like Joshua because it’s important to show that hard work pays.”

“Hollard is a caring socially conscious company that believes in enabling our community to create a better future for all. Given the importance of universities in building our human resource capacity, including future insurers, we find it crucial to support their work,” she added.

The University of Energy and Natural Resources is one of four schools benefiting from the Hollard X Academia scheme. The comprehensive programme provides a platform to enable the better future of students through Hollard’s Streetwise Finance initiative, mentoring, corporate engagement, and experience opportunities, as well as resource-sharing programmes for three years, subject to renewal.

