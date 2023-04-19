National Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana, Isaac Donkor has hinted at a planned industrial strike on Wednesday, April 26 in solidarity with the University of Cape Coast chapter of the association.

The local chapter of the Senior Staff Association of the Universities of Ghana at the University of Cape Coast embarked on an indefinite strike on Thursday, April 13 over delays on the part of the management of the University to resolve certain pertinent issues.

The UCC chapter of the Association expressed concern over issues such as the non-implementation of negotiated allowances, and the condition of service for its members.

Mr. Donkor in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM said the decision to join the strike is to prevent the spread of the worsening conditions of its members across the various universities in Ghana.

“We are not striking to support somebody else’s strike. We are striking to support our local chapter at UCC because it has the potential to gradually affect other universities in Ghana and so the best time to try to stop it is now, and so we have written to UCC, GTEC, Labour Commission, and other relevant institutions that come Wednesday, if nothing is done, we will embark on our planned strike nationwide.”

Mr. Donkor said the planned strike is to prevent the escalation of the current challenges of its members across the country as can be seen at the University of Cape Coast.