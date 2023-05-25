The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service have apprehended a human trafficking syndicate in Accra.

The human trafficking syndicate was nabbed after an intelligence-led operation led to the arrest of forty-nine Nigerian nationals.

EOCO in a statement disclosed that the suspects, consisting of forty-seven males and two females, aged between 18 and 34, were taken into custody in Accra.

The arrested individuals are believed to be involved in human trafficking and cybercrime-related activities.

According to EOCO, 70 laptop computers, 2 saloon cars, 51 mobile phones, 9 internet modems, and other devices were discovered and seized from the syndicate’s hideout.

Upon further investigation and screening of the suspects, it was revealed that forty-five of them were victims of human trafficking, while the remaining four were identified as traffickers.

The rescued victims have been repatriated to Nigeria, where they will be reunited with their families.

The four alleged traffickers, namely Godstine Omoruyi, Junior Nosa Omoruyi, Marvelous Omoruyi, and Evbuomwan Idowu have been presented before the court to face legal proceedings.