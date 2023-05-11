The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) has disclosed that, as a part of efforts to promote rice seeds certification and distribution, it will implement a seed tracking system in 2024 to reduce seed adulteration.

The Ministry noted, it has observed over time, that farmers are in need of quality seeds for local rice cultivation as such, the need for a system to trace fake seeds in order to improve yield and harvest.

Speaking at an international symposium on rice seed certification and distribution in Accra, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong announced a consolidated approach to improve the rice seed value chain.

“My Ministry has taken some steps and initiatives to improve the rice seed value chain. We have implemented a seed tracking system on a pilot basis to reduce seed adulteration and faking. We are also building the capacity of seed certification officers and other stakeholders. We are providing improved seed storage and warehousing and cold rooms and also improving the marketing and distribution channels.”

The Minister also disclosed that some notable donor agencies have expressed support for Ghana’s rice sector to increase the harvest.

“It is significant to note that international donor agencies have also expressed their support in the rice sector in some aspects of its value chain to transform it to acceptable standards. Worth mentioning is KOPIA which is going to support the country through the provision of necessary machinery and equipment to further improve the quality of rice seeds in four irrigation schemes.”

Secretary General of the Korean Partnership for Innovation of Agriculture (KOPIA), Dr. Chang Ancheol pledged that it will keep supporting Ghana to become self-sufficient in rice cultivation.