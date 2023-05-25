The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Bismarck Aborbi Aryeetey, has rejected claims that the party’s Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Emmanuel Ashie Moore, failed to disburse funds that former president John Mahama made available to be given to delegates in the party’s just-ended primaries.

Mr. Aryeetey described the accusations as unfounded and only aimed at causing confusion within the party in the region.

He said it is problematic and difficult to understand how those making the accusations can go around spreading such untruths when the chairman they are accusing is just a text or phone call away.

“I have a problem if the people are claiming that they were not aware and saying that the money was given to only chairman Ashie Moore. They must be fair to the chairman and even us, the constituency chairmen, because constituency chairmen came with their treasurers to pick up the money, and they signed before picking up the money. In the absence of the constituency treasurer, the constituency chairmen came with the constituency secretary to pick up the money.”

The Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, accused the party’s regional chairman, Ashie Moore, on the May 24 edition of Eyewitness News on Citi FM of not handing over the GH¢40 per delegate as transport fare as provided by the flagbearer of the party.

“It doesn’t speak well of the region that regional executives are accusing the chairman of looting JM’s T&T money, it is not good. We are a party that people trust that we are going to rescue this country and these petty accusations are not good for us,” Mr. Aryeetey added.