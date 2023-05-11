ATC Ghana, the largest independent owner and operator of shared wireless infrastructure in Ghana, held a media briefing on Wednesday in a bid to project its services in the country.

Top officials of the company, including its Chief Executive Officer, Yahaya Yunusa and Head of Legal, Enid Kanor, highlighted the crucial role the company plays in Ghana’s telecommunications industry.

Yunusa explained that ATC Ghana provides real estate, architecture, and towers for delivering fast and world-class wireless connectivity services to consumers, businesses, and government agencies.

The global firm, American Tower Corporation (ATC), currently has 220,000 tower sites worldwide, with over 4,000 sites in Ghana, creating 178 direct and 12,716 indirect jobs, according to the CEO.

Mr. Yunusa added that the wireless infrastructure giant has since its inception in Ghana in 2011 invested $1.5 billion in the country’s telecommunication infrastructure.

He said the Ghanaian economy benefits from the company through taxes, job creation, direct support to government’s digitization agenda, training, and corporate social responsibility programmes, among others.

According to Mr. Yunusa, ATC Ghana is the leading provider of wireless telecommunications infrastructure, offering services to Mobile Network Operators, Internet Service Providers, Broadcasters (TV and Radio), government agencies, and others.

“ATC Ghana is the leading provider of wireless telecommunications infrastructure in Ghana. Our core business is the construction of telecommunication towers for lease to multiple customers to deliver fast and world-class wireless connectivity services to consumers and businesses,” Mr. Yahaya said.

He said the company has also positioned itself to take advantage of the 5G innovation if it’s finally adopted by Ghana.

He added that the company is committed “to digital connectivity expansion and opportunities for wireless network expansion to underserved and unserved communities including rural areas.”

Enid Kanor highlighted some sustainability and social impact initiatives championed by ATC Ghana such as Digital Communities, Girls in ICT and the Solar power initiatives.

Through the Digital Communities initiative, ATC Ghana established computer-equipped learning centres that provide local communities with free education and training in ICT.

The Girls in ICT program supports more girls to take up ICT and STEM programs, with over 3,000 basic school girls benefiting so far.

To combat climate change, ATC Ghana is deploying solar equipment to provide backup power and reduce carbon emissions at sites.